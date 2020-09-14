Eddie Kingston on hardcore matches in AEW and a potential hardcore division

AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston has shared his thoughts on hardcore matches in professional wrestling and if we could see more hardcore matches in All Elite Wrestling in the future.

Eddie Kingston made his AEW debut on the July 22, 2020 edition of AEW Dynamite, challenging Cody for the TNT Championship in a No Disqualification match and is known for his hardcore and strong-style approach to professional wrestling.

During a recent interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, The Mad King was asked by hosts Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards if we could see more hardcore matches in AEW or even an entire hardcore division in the promotion.

Eddie Kingston disagreed that we should see more hardcore matches in All Elite Wrestling. Kingston stated that matches with those kind of stipulations should be used less frequently in order to keep them special:

"No, hardcore matches should be when it's serious, when you do something too much, it just takes away from it being special. It's like if we have a cage match every Dynamite show; sooner or later, it's OK, it's just another one. The hardcore matches, and the Lights Out matches, and all that stuff should be saved. It should be saved for something special." (h/t Wrestling INC)

"Maybe that's the old school in me, but I also understand the younger guys. Everyone busts on these younger guys for doing all these crazy flips and stuff like that. Look, I don't judge it because I can't do it. You guys go ahead and rock and roll man. I can't do it, so I find it impressive." (h/t Wrestling INC)

.@MadKing1981 is a mad man on the mic 😳 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/qtfL17WwRz — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 23, 2020

Eddie Kingston in AEW

After making his AEW debut earlier this year, it was announced that Eddie Kingston had signed with All Elite Wrestling on July 31, 2020.

Advertisement

Since then, The Mad King has formed a faction with fellow AEW wrestlers The Blade, The Butcher, Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix.

All 5 wrestlers competed in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW All Out earlier this month with Eddie Kingston being among the final two competitors left in the match alongside Lance Archer.

However, Kingston would come up short and was last eliminated by Archer, sealing a future AEW World Championship opportunity for The Muderhawk Monster.

Would you like to see more hardcore matches on AEW television?