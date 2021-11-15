Popular star says Jon Moxley was brainchild behind bringing in former TNA star at a recent AEW event

Eddie Kingston recently revealed that Jon Moxley pitched the idea of bringing in Homicide to AEW.

During the Grand Slam episode of AEW Rampage, the former X-Division Champion made a cameo appearance during a Lights Out match pitting Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston against Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

Homicide surprisingly showed up to save Mox and Kingston, thus helping them take down Suzuki-gun.

While speaking with the New York Post, The Mad King revealed that the former Shield member suggested the idea of doing an angle with Homicide when the latter paid a visit to meet them.

Kingston added that the former TNA star felt grateful upon getting the opportunity to show up at Tony Khan's promotion:

“It was Mox’s idea because Homicide came to visit and hang out and see me. Then we were, like, we got to get him on. He just came in to say hello and Mox was, like, I’m gonna go talk to Tony, we have to do something. We surprised him (Homicide) and it meant a lot to him. He’s not a real emotional dude, he was very grateful.”

Following the match, Kingston put Homicide over in front of New York fans stating that the 44-year old was a mentor to him. As of now, this was the former X-Division Champion's only appearance in AEW. Whether or not Tony Khan brings him again remains to be seen.

AEW star Jon Moxley recently entered an Inpatient alcohol treatment program

Jon Moxley recently entered into an inpatient alcohol treatment program to deal with his addiction. Tony Khan made the surprise announcement on behalf of the former WWE Superstar.

Before his indefinite hiatus, Moxley was competing in the World Title Eliminator Tournament, where he was supposed to lock horns with Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals. However, plans fell through, citing the aforementioned reasons.

Although Bryan Danielson has emerged as the #1 contender by winning the tournament, it's still unknown whether or not there were any plans for Moxley to win.

In what seemed like a missed opportunity to claim the top spot, Jon Moxley will return healthier and stronger than ever.

