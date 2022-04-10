Eddie Kingston makes surprise appearance at NJPW Strong and attacks AEW star

Eddie Kingston recently showed up at NJPW Strong and proceeded to attack Daniel Garcia, his nemesis in AEW.

The two are currently in a heated feud wherein Garcia, Chris Jericho, and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society (JAS) have been going up against Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz (Proud & Powerful) over the past few weeks.

On the latest edition of NJPW Strong, Garcia teamed up once again with Fred Yehi to go up against Fred Rosser in a handicap match. However, the Mad King returned to attack the JAS member.

A visibly frustrated Kingston stormed into the ring and immediately took down Garcia. Yehi and Rosser tried to separate the two, but to no avail, as the two rivals tore into each other.

You can check out the footage below:

This was the second time the two men have met at an NJPW event. In Strong Style Evolved 2022 last month, Kingston and Rosser defeated Garcia and Yehi.

Eddie Kingston exacted revenge on JAS by attacking them and sending a warning on AEW Dynamite

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz finally got some payback after being assaulted by the Jericho Appreciation Society. The trio quickly dismantled the JAS members backstage, which saw the Mad King ramming Chris Jericho's head against a door.

Proud & Powerful were able to neutralize Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker and even got their hands on the former Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho. The beatdown ended when Kingston threw a TV monitor towards the fleeing JAS members.

The babyfaces then cut a promo by taking shots at JAS, with Kingston reiterating that they are 'on sight.' The Mad King emphasized that he knows the whereabouts of Jericho and his stablemates. Santana then renamed Jericho's group, and Ortiz ended the segment by challenging them to a six-man tag match.

The trios match for the upcoming edition of Dynamite has since been confirmed on AEW's Twitter handle. It remains to be seen where the rivalry will go in the weeks to come as the animosity between the two sides has reached boiling point.

Do you think Eddie Kingston and Proud & Powerful will exact their revenge on JAS this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

Why did The Undertaker not mention Mick Foley in his speech? The experts weigh in right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha