Eddie Kingston makes a big confession amid lengthy AEW absence

Eddie Kingston recently talked about what he missed the most about wrestling following his more than eight-month hiatus from the squared circle. He mentioned the feeling of being free.

The Mad King has not been seen since May when he sustained a major leg injury during his match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW Strong Resurgence. He needed to get surgery for this, hence the long recovery period. His last match in an AEW ring was a few weeks before at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

While speaking to Cezar Bonini, Eddie Kingston talked about how he missed the feeling of being free, which was something he felt every time he was in the ring. He even mentioned how his matches did not register in his mind until he rewatched them, calling it an "out-of-body experience."

"I feel free when I’m in the ring. I’m not worried about bills, if something happened at home, backstage, nothing. I’m free. I am Eddie Kingston — full mind, body, and soul. And a lot of times I don’t remember matches until I watch them. — It’s almost like an out-of-body experience."

Kingston continued by saying how he couldn't wait to return to the ring just for this feeling. He mentioned that in the moment, he couldn't care less about anything else.

"That’s what I miss the most. And that’s why, when I come back — I can’t wait. Just for that feeling. Everything else, I don’t care. I don’t care about talking to this person, that person, I don’t care [laughs]. I just miss that feeling of being free." [H/T WrestlePurists on X]

Eddie Kingston also spoke about his retirement plans

During the same interview, the former AEW Continental Champion talked about what he planned to do once he retires. He mentioned how he'd want to have a quiet kind of life, far from others.

He talked about how this was an arrangement he felt more comfortable with and mentioned how he even tried doing so in the past.

"I would like to be somewhere, nowhere. That's always been my thing. People who have known me for years... [they know that] when I was planning on leaving wrestling, like before everything happened, I was looking up jobs in Alaska because I know how to weld. I just wanted to be away. So, once I'm done with wrestling, I'm away. I'll have a flip phone or landline," Eddie Kingston said. [From 5:16 to 5:38]

Before his hiatus, Kingston was not having the best run in 2024. He entered the year as a triple crown champion, but from March to May, he ended up dropping each of his titles. It remains to be seen whether he'll aim to get them all back once he is fully healthy.

