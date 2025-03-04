Eddie Kingston makes a big revelation about former WWE star: "He also doesn’t make you feel dumb"

Eddie Kingston is currently recovering from a serious injury that he suffered in May 2024. On his road to recovery, he made a huge revelation about a star who is helping him in the process.

The star in question is Cezar Bononi. In a recent interview with Wrestling With The Narrative with Will Turner, the AEW star opened up about the training methods of Bononi, who was part of WWE from 2016 to 2020.

Kingston praised Bononi for his professionalism and how he treated his clients. The Mad King claimed that he never liked personal trainers and their approach. However, working with the former WWE star changed his perspective.

"Oh, he’s a sweetheart. He also doesn’t make you feel dumb. That was always my thing with personal trainers or people saying, ‘Hey, I can help you with this and that.’ I’m like, 'Look man, I know how to lift weights, I know what to eat and what not to eat, it all depends if I do it. I know what cardio to do that I like doing.' I knew all that stuff, and I did the basic bodybuilder type thing, look [sic] up stuff on YouTube, what new way to make my shoulders look bigger. I just never liked personal trainers because the ones I’ve ran [sic] into—I’ve never used one. Cezar is the first one I’ve ever used."

Eddie Kingston also revealed that Cezar Bononi was not judgmental and motivated his clients, unlike other trainers in the industry.

"Cezar is just, he’s not judgmental. He’s very quick with, ‘C’mon dog, you know that’s not good.’ He does try to fit everything to your liking. He’s also just a really good motivator because he cares. You can tell he cares, it’s genuine, which is missing a lot. Not just in the world but also in wrestling too, it’s that he’s genuine about his care for who he’s with." [H/T: Fightful]

Eddie Kingston reveals his true feelings about WWE star CM Punk

In the same interview, Eddie Kingston also revealed what he thought about current WWE star CM Punk. Despite their heated on-screen rivalry, The Mad King did not shy away from admitting that Punk was one of the last legitimate draws in professional wrestling.

"I’m gonna take the personal stuff out of it and just look at it from the outside and say that Punk is one of the few names still left in wrestling where if you put [his] name on a billboard by itself, you’re gonna get people to come and see what’s going on." [H/T: Fightful]

While CM Punk has been thriving as a top attraction for WWE since his exit from AEW, there is no timetable for Eddie Kingston's in-ring comeback. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Mad King.

