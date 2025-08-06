Eddie Kingston makes huge retirement comments amid extended AEW absence

AEW star Eddie Kingston recently commented about hanging up his boots during his recovery from a serious injury. He injured his leg during a match with Gabe Kidd in May 2024. Fans have been waiting a long time for his return. The star has just started training in the squared circle once again.

The former Continental Champion has been known for his realistic presentation in kayfabe. He has been vocal about his mental health and depression, which has been doing a number on him since he was injured last year.

While speaking with famous trainer Cezar Bononi on his YouTube channel, Eddie Kingston said that he considered retiring at one point, thinking he had done it all in the business. However, he kept pushing himself on the road to recovery.

“I took my Zoloft and all that. I knew I’d get out of it, but I didn’t want to. I think a lot of people get to that. Happened to me, spiralling. That’s why the thing came out about me thinking about retirement. I don’t want to f**king retire. I don’t, but during that four or five months during PT, once in a while, I just sat in my own sh*t thinking, ‘Yeah, f**k. I did the G1. I wanted to do more, but ah, f**k it.’ I’m making excuses for why it’s okay to quit, he said. [H/T - Fightful]

Eddie Kingston talked about his weight issues

Eddie Kingston went through a lot during his rehabilitation process. Not only did he struggle mentally, but he also had issues with managing his weight.

While speaking on Cezar Bozoni's channel, The Mad King said that he gained weight after his injury and had to overcome it.

"So, I gained a bunch of weight on this injury 'cause, you know, I got down and out. It is what it is. You know what I mean? You got to work past it. But you could tell physically that I was down and out," he said.

It will be interesting to see when Eddie Kingston returns to AEW.

