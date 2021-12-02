"Your wife gets it, I get it. That's all that matters" - AEW star opens up about Jon Moxley's personal struggles

The amount of support Jon Moxley has received from All Elite Wrestling and his fanbase should be commended.

Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports to discuss all things AEW. When asked about the overwhelming support of his good friend, former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Kingston said he was ready to rally for his friend no matter what:

"It was great. I was going to rally with him anyway," Eddie Kingston said. "I guess you could say I'm an old-school street guy. My thing was, 'I don't care if anyone else understands. Your wife gets it, I get it. That's all that matters.'"

Eddie Kingston believes fans accepting Jon Moxley's flaws help kill the idea of toxic masculinity

The Mad King is pleased that fans understood Jon Moxley's situation and says he believes it can help others accept their flaws and get help to correct them.

"It does feel nice that everybody else got it," Eddie Kingston continued. "My girlfriend said this to me the other day. She's the smart one. Toxic masculinity. I never heard of that before. She seems to think that's dying because we're actually celebrating men like Moxley who can accept their flaws but also work on them. Back in the day, we used to accept the flaws and move on and not work on them. Now that we accept who we are, we work on them. She says I do the same thing. I don't know what that means. I still like watching football and eating steak and having a beer here or there."

There is currently no timetable on when we can expect Jon Moxley to return to All Elite Wrestling as the company is giving him all the time off he needs.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery. Jon Moxley has allowed me to share with you that he is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program. Jon is a beloved member of the AEW family. We all stand with him and Renee, and all of his family and friends, as he shifts his focus to recovery.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you make of Eddie Kingston's comments? Are you happy with the amount of support Jon Moxley has received as of late? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Will Eddie Kingston hold an AEW Championship in the future? Yes No 0 votes so far