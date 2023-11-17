Eddie Kingston pays a heartfelt tribute to former WWE star on live TV

Current Ring of Honor World Champion Eddie Kingston paid a heartfelt tribute to a late former WWE and AEW star by dedicating his match to him on live TV.

The late former WWE star in question is Brodie Lee, whose real name was John Huber, also known as Luke Harper, sadly passed away in 2020. He was signed to AEW as a member of the Dark Order faction. Prior to that, Brodie thrived as a member of The Wyatt Family alongside Bray Wyatt and Eric Rowan.

Since his heartbreaking demise, Brodie Lee has been honored by the entire wrestling community. Most recently, Brodie was remembered on live TV on the Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor. The current ROH World Champion, Eddie Kingston, squared off against Dalton Castle in a winning effort.

After the match, Kingston extended his hand to Dalton, a long-time friend of Brodie. Eddie then dedicated the match to Brodie, and both pointed toward the sky as a tribute. Before leaving, Kingston uttered some heartfelt words for Lee. Here is what he said:

"Brodie will never die. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Eddie Kingston and I don't give a f***. I'm out."

Eddie Kingston once gave a speech for the late former WWE star

Back in 2021, AEW did a tribute show for the late former WWE star Brodie Lee on an episode of Dynamite. Following the show, Eddie Kingston gathered the entire roster and gave a heartfelt speech for Brodie. Here is what he said during the speech:

“We did that tonight, we made that man proud. So this doesn’t end tonight. This does not end tonight! As long as this company’s around or if I’m around and all the rest of you will be here, we’re going to do that every time, and we’re going to make him proud, and we’re going to make proud of everyone we’ve ever f****** lost, because that’s our art." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Moreover, WWE also paid tribute to Brodie after his passing away. Lee will forever be remembered for his moments by the fans and the entire wrestling community.

