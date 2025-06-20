Eddie Kingston provides a major update amid AEW All In return speculation

Former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston provided an update on his potential return ahead of All In Texas 2025. Eddie has been out of action for more than a year due to injury.
Kingston has been a vital part of the All Elite Wrestling roster since his debut in 2020. He has been involved in some of the important programs on TV and has been a fan favorite as well. During his match at NJPW Resurgence last year, Kingston sustained an injury and has been out of action ever since.
While he has been training and recovering from multiple injuries, Eddie Kingston provided a major update amid speculations of his return at All In 2025. He was recently spotted training with the popular wrestler and his fitness coach, Cezar Bononi.
Speaking on one of Cezar Bononi's recent vlogs, Kingston revealed that he is fine and people are trying to rush him back into the ring. The Mad King also stated that he has to deal with some business stuff before returning.
“I’m fine. They're trying to rush me back in the ring, training. Which is fine. I've been running and stuff like that. It's just the business stuff that I need to get done before I even think about doing anything in the ring for the company. A lot of business stuff.”
Eddie Kingston made a confession amid AEW absence due to injury
While Eddie Kingston continues to recover from his injuries amid his AEW absence for over a year, he recently made a heartbreaking confession as well. Speaking on Cezar Bononi's YouTube vlog recently, The Mad King disclosed that he gained a lot of weight due to injury and got down and out.
"So, I gained a bunch of weight on this injury 'cause, you know, I got down and out. It is what it is. You know what I mean? You got to work past it. But you could tell physically that I was down and out. Like, I could — people would visit and I'll be talking to them, and you could tell I sound happy because they're there. The beard, everything. They looked at me, and they knew just physically by how I looked, they were like, 'Oh, he's not [good],'" Kingston revealed.
It will be interesting to see if The Mad King is in for his anticipated return at All In Texas on July 12 or even before that.