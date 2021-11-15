Top AEW star recalls what he told Jon Moxley for his decision to enter Inpatient alcohol treatment program

Eddie Kingston recently opened up about what he told Jon Moxley before the latter decided to enter an inpatient alcohol treatment program.

Earlier this month, Tony Khan, on behalf of Mox, took to Twitter to announce the former WWE Superstar's decision to deal with alcohol addiction. The outpouring of love and support that Jon Moxley received, including from those close to him like Eddie Kingston, has been overwhelming.

While speaking with the New York Post, The Mad King recalled his conversation with Mox, telling his on-screen partner, "I'm here for you and I'm not going anywhere."

“Leading up to everything before he went I just told straight up, ‘dog I’m here for you. I’m not going nowhere.’ That’s all I texted him. I’m here for you. I’m not going nowhere, I got you. I believe that’s all what some people need. They need to know they’re gonna be supported no matter what.”

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling Tony Khan shares that Jon Moxley is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program



Wish him well 🙏 Tony Khan shares that Jon Moxley is entering an inpatient alcohol treatment programWish him well 🙏 https://t.co/YjkZr5wp8q

Moxley was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals of the World Title Tournament before he took an indefinite hiatus. Given his momentum at the time, fans expected Mox to wrestle Bryan Danielson in the finals at the recently concluded Full Gear pay-per-view.

Moxley was replaced by Miro, who beat Cassidy and advanced to the finals. Danielson then defeated Miro and became the #1 contender for the AEW World title.

Backstage update on possible plans for AEW star Jon Moxley before his hiatus

𝕾𝖙𝖆𝖙𝖚𝖘™ @WhatsTheStatus Waiting on that Jon Moxley heel turn now #AEWRampage Waiting on that Jon Moxley heel turn now #AEWRampage https://t.co/oVv6kLrCyC

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, plans were in place for Jon Moxley to undergo a 'personality change' before the latter went on a hiatus. However, Meltzer didn't specify whether the former WWE Superstar was set to turn heel or embrace a full-fledged babyface persona.

Given how the former Shield member recently squashed his opponents, one could assume that he could have turned heel somewhere down the road.

Regardless, there's no timetable set for Moxley's return. Tony Khan mentioned that it would all depend on when the former world champion is ready.

Despite which character AEW initially planned for him, Jon Moxley will be receiving a heartwarming reception upon his comeback.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you make of Eddie Kingston's providing revelations about his text with Jon Moxley? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is an AEW heel's character based on Jim Cornette? Find out what his teammate thinks right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh