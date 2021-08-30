"I couldn't help it" - Eddie Kingston recalls a special moment from AEW Double or Nothing

AEW Double or Nothing was Eddie Kingston's first showing in front of a packed AEW crowd. The Mad King couldn't hold back his joy at seeing at the sight of 5,000 people rooting for him in his match, as he was all smiles during his entrance with Jon Moxley.

Heading into the Tag Team Championship bout as the fan favorites, Moxley and Kingston elicited one of the loudest crowd reactions of the night. The fans were cheering at top of their lungs as "Wild Thing" blared through the speakers at Daily's Place.

The crowd remained consistently hot for the Tag Team Title match, adding an extra layer of excitement to the encounter. But The Young Bucks silenced the crowd after repeatedly connecting with multiple BTE Triggers on Moxley and pinning him.

Speaking with Dominic and Marcus DeAngelo of WrestleZone's 2 Dynamite Dudes on a Rampage, Eddie Kingston discussed his experience at AEW Double or Nothing, recalling the moment he made his entrance in front of 5000 people at Daily's Place.

"Even with a crowd, you’re still in there to fight, you’re still in there to win, but man, I did not think this was real," said Kingston. "I did not think this, really didn’t think this whole energy thing was real, but my God man, at the PPV, Double or Nothing, in fact I think it was 5,000... you could feel that energy when me and Moxley came out."

"I don’t smile when I’m in the ring cause I gotta go to work, I gotta fight, this is it, but I couldn’t help it because of the energy," Kingston continued. "There’s two pictures of me like showing you all my teeth, I don’t like that, but I felt the energy." [h/t WrestleZone]

The World Tag Team championship is on the line tonight when the @youngbucks defend against @JonMoxley and @MadKing1981 #EddieKingston#AEW #DoubleOrNothing is LIVE TONIGHT at 8e/5p on all major providers, @brlive and @FiteTV in the U.K. and internationally pic.twitter.com/zjYsXM04Ku — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 30, 2021

Although Kingston wasn't able to get his hands on the AEW Tag Team Championship, he is now eyeing another championship that could come his way soon.

Eddie Kingston will challenge for the AEW TNT Championship this Sunday

Official Match Graphic for Eddie Kingston vs. Miro

A few weeks ago on an episode of AEW Dynamite, TNT Champion Miro called out Eddie Kingston as a way of picking his next victim. But Kingston remained fairly silent about it until Miro provoked the Mad King by unmasking Fuego Del Sol on AEW Rampage.

This attack on Fugo prompted Kingston to come out and engage in an all-out brawl with the reigning champion.

TNT Champion @ToBeMiro called out #EddieKingston (@MadKing1981) & the Redeemer received his answer on #AEWRampage. Miro defends his TNT title vs Kingston at #AEWAllOut on Sunday, Sept. 5 LIVE on PPV! Available on all major providers, @BleacherReport, & @FiteTV (Internationally) pic.twitter.com/OWFfhob3er — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 29, 2021

AEW later confirmed that Miro and Kingston will go head-to-head at All Out for the TNT Championship. Who do you think will walk out as the champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier