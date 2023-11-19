Eddie Kingston reunites with popular AEW star at Full Gear 2023

Eddie Kingston has just received unexpected help in the match for the ROH World Championship that began tonight's festivities for this year's edition of AEW Full Gear.

After more than a month of build-up, Eddie Kingston and Jay Lethal finally got to slug it out in the ring. However, like always, Lethal's allies were the difference makers for the match.

Previously, Kingston felt Jeff Jarrett's and his crew's wrath, as he was the recipient of a five-on-one assault during the Memphis Street Fight almost a month ago. Jarrett winning allowed Jay Lethal to get a shot at the title.

Despite this being a one-on-one affair, Jarrett and his wife Karen, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt were looming around the ring.

Eddie Kingston's help came in the form of Ortiz, who came out and made sure The Mad King could win his match fair and square. Kingston was able to hit the Uraken for the three count and yet another title defense.

This would be a reunion between the two. They once stood together along with Mike Santana, but during the duo's return after a one-year hiatus, they shockingly sided with Kingston's enemies, the Blackpool Combat Club.

Moving forward, this seems to not only be a one-time reunion, and Kingston will now finally have a man on his side.

