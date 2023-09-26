Eddie Kingston reveals why he would never want to be involved in AEW creative

AEW star Eddie Kingston has been around the block a few times and has encountered his fair share of bookers, but the man himself has admitted that he wouldn't want to be involved in the creative side of wrestling.

Since All Elite Wrestling's inception in 2019, many of the company's top stars have had their chance to run wild when it comes to their creative freedom, both in the ring and on the microphone.

But that isn't something that Eddie Kingston is interested in. Speaking to AdFreeShows, the Mad King admitted that his old-school mentality would most likely get in the way of him being a wrestling booker.

"No, no, no. I'm bad in the sense that my idea is right, I don't care about your f**king opinion. If I was in control of something creative or booking, and I had someone who I don't respect, 'Just be happy I'm giving you something.' If they are coming up to me, 'I want to do this and that.' I'd be like, 'I don't give a f**k what you want to do. You're doing what I tell you to do, do it your way, and make it work.' That was the schooling I was brought up in, so that's why when Tony says, 'You're fighting this person.' 'Okay.' If I have an opinion on it, I'll say it, but at the end of it, I always go, 'it's not my show, I will do what you give me, and do it better than you think.' That's my job. Whatever you give me, I'm supposed to make it work. That's the schooling I came up from." (H/T Fightful)

Kingston further went on to say that he doesn't want the stress of being a wrestling booker, stating that the only thing he needs to be stressed about in life is who he's going to beat up next.

"I don't blame the younger guys who never got that schooling. They don't know. Am I going to help them? Absolutely not, let someone else do it. That's not my job either. We have producers and agents, that's not my f**king job either. I don't want to be stressed. I stressed for 18 years before I got to AEW, I don't want to f**king stress. I want to fight, whether it's on Dynamite, Ring of Honor, Rampage, Collision, I don't care, let me rock. If you don't, that's fine, I'll stay home until it's time to go. I'll recover and work out. I don't f**king stress. The only time I stress is when I fight somebody because I'm trying to hurt them." (H/T Fightful)

Eddie Kingston will be in action this Sunday at AEW WrestleDream

As the upcoming event is literally put together to honor one of the most important Japanese wrestlers of all time (Antonio Inoki), it would be wrong not to have Eddie Kingston, a man who has so much respect for Japanese wrestling, present this Sunday.

But Eddie won't just be on the show, he will be wrestling in one of the biggest matches of his career against one of the greatest Japanese wrestlers of the 21st century in a huge title match.

Kingston is all set to defend both his ROH World and NJPW STRONG Openweight Championships against the Ring of Honor Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata in a first-time-ever dream match on October 1st.

The bout will be Eddie's first defense of the ROH World Championship since taking it from Claudio Castagnoli at the "Grand Slam" edition of Dynamite, while he is defending the NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion for a third time.

