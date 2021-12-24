"Me and him don't talk" - Eddie Kingston sheds light on real life animosity with AEW star.

AEW performer Eddie Kingston recently reflected on his buzzworthy feud with CM Punk.

This rivalry had the entire wrestling world talking due to the remarkable promos both men delivered ahead of their clash at AEW Full Gear. Their match was just as electric, so the storyline will go down as one of the company's best programs in recent memory.

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Kingston explained that he and Punk barely talked to each other behind the scenes during their on-screen feud. He then noted that they don't like each other in real life, so the content of their promos leaned on this legitimate animosity.

"Me and him don’t talk, there was no communication," said Kingston. "...We just don’t like each other and now we’ve got to do business with each other and we don’t like it’. So things are going to be said. There’s no fear on my part of saying things and there’s no fear on his part and then in the match there was no fear for us to get a little bit loose....

Kingston also explained that he believes legitimate heat between wrestlers can produce the best matches, though using real rivalries for storylines can be risky. Though they worked together for this program, Kingston made it clear that his feelings about CM Punk haven't changed.

Eddie Kingston vs. CM Punk at AEW Full Gear was a brutal battle

It's safe to say that AEW hit the jackpot when they put Eddie Kingston and CM Punk in the ring together, but The Mad King didn't offer many effusive comments on the bout. Instead, he was fairly indifferent when he discussed the high-profile match.

"It was fine," said Kingston. "I just don’t like him, so anything I do with him is whatever, it’s whatever. If people liked it, they liked it, if they didn’t they didn’t. I don’t care at this point when it comes to him."

Based on Kingston's comments, if AEW adds another chapter to the feud between the two foes, it will likely captivate the wrestling world and deliver more unforgettable promos.

