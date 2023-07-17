Eddie Kingston wants Tony Khan to call a 40-year-old star and get him to AEW for a huge match

Eddie Kingston has recently asked Tony Khan to allow him to face an NJPW star in AEW.

Last night, The Mad King faced Shingo Takagi for the Strong Openweight Championship on Day Two of NJPW GI Climax 33. After a hard-fought and hard-hitting contest, Kingston defeated the former IWGP World Champion to retain his title. The match was well-received among fans.

As per a tweet from DrainBamager, after the match, Kingston expressed his willingness to face Singo Takagi once again and asked Tony Khan to make the match official.

Kingston seemed to have enjoyed his bout as he stated he was living the dream and wanted to go with Shingo Takagi for one more match. He asked Tony Khan to call Shingo and make the match official for All In or All Out Pay-Per-Views and promised to show him a new world. The tweet read:

"Eddie Kingston after his first G1 match says he wants to have a rematch with Shingo Takagi in AEW! "I'm living my dream. I won't lie about the match with Shingo. I want to have another match. Tony Khan, call Shingo, I will show you a new world with Shingo."

AEW holds a joint annual pay-per-view named Forbidden Door in collaboration with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), in which stars from both companies compete. The second edition of the cross-promotional event was held on June 25, 2023.

It remains to be seen how Tony Khan will respond to Kingston's request, whether the match is possible for upcoming All In or All Out pay-per-views, or if The Mad King will have to wait another year for The Forbidden Door before his request materializes.

AEW All In is set to take place in the UK in August

On 27 August 2023, Tony Khan's promotion will go all in at Wembley Stadium, London. The Jacksonville-based company will hold a pay-per-view equal in magnitude to WWE's WrestleMania. The event, rightfully named, All In, will likely be attended by more than 70,000 fans.

While the event is still more than a month away, AEW has slowly and steadily started the build-up to that show. The company has claimed to have sold more than 60,000 tickets. This is a testament to the enthusiasm of UK fans for pro wrestling.

Many wrestlers believe the success of All In will boost the confidence of other wrestling promotions and thus open doors for more major wrestling events in the UK.

