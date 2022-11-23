"Egos were at play" - Ronda Rousey's best friend shoots on why dream match vs. WWE's Four Horsewomen never happened 

AEW star Marina Shafir recently claimed that the egos and "politicking" by the Four Horsewomen of WWE (Sasha Banks, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch) prevented a dream match from taking place.

The star previously performed in NXT as part of a dominant faction alongside Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke. While Shafir and Duke tasted little success as a tag team, they helped to assist Shayna Baszler in retaining the NXT Women's Championship.

Before WWE, the trio, alongside Ronda Rousey, were touted as the Four Horsewomen of MMA, and fans were keen to watch a faction war. However, that never transpired, and the current AEW star explained why during an interview with Renee Paquette.

"We've got you guys on one side, but then there's there's Charlotte, Sasha, Bayley, Becky, we've got like those four Horsewomen... I can't believe we never got that, by the way. Like I still can't believe that never happened," Renee Paquette said. (0:00 - 00:20)

Shafir gave a blunt response and blamed the "egos" at play.

"Egos were at play. There's too many f*****g cooks in the kitchen sometimes... I just feel like professional wrestling was a little bit more exclusive back in the day. It wasn't just about, like, politicking. It was just about like, really showing respect, not kissing a** and like, not feeling like you have to give something up of yourself to take it to the next level," Marina Shafir responded. (00:20 - 00:49)

WWE superstar Bayley responded to AEW star Marina Shafir's claims on Twitter

In response to that interview clip, Bayley tweeted her thoughts. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion claimed she was humble as a pie.

"Egos?!???? TF. I’m humble as pie!!!!!!!!!!!! Who wants a damn slice? It’s pumpkin season," Bayley tweeted.

Marina Shafir is yet to reach her full potential in AEW. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey are still in WWE, so we may see a future reunion if Shafir and Duke return to the promotion.

Would you like to see the dream match of Horsewomen vs. Horsewomen clash? Sound off in the comments below.

