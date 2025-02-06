Elon Musk told to remove embarrassing viral AEW clip of a major former WWE Superstar

A former WWE Superstar asked Elon Musk to remove a viral clip of his AEW Dynamite match from the X (formerly known as Twitter). The clip showed the star getting brutally slammed.

The major former WWE Superstar in question is Ricochet. This week on AEW Dynamite, The One and Only squared off against Swerve Strickland after weeks of animosity. The match featured some cool spots and many edge-of-the-seat near falls. At the end of an athletic bout, The Future of Flight cheated to defeat Swerve by using a low blow.

A spot from the match on Dynamite is going viral on social media. While Swerve and Ricochet were fighting on top of the barricade, The Realest dropped his opponent with a brutal Powerbomb. The former Intercontinental Champion took notice of the clip and now wants it removed.

Ricochet, staying in his heel character, seemingly feels embarrassed about getting Powerbombed on the barricade by Swerve and has asked the owner of X (fka Twitter) Elon Musk to remove the clip from the platform. He sent the following message to Elon regarding the clip from his match on Dynamite:

"Hey @elonmusk remove this for me."

Former WWE star refused to wrestle AEW star in a stipulation match

The former WWE Superstar Ricochet refused to face Swerve Strickland in a rematch. After his win against the former AEW World Champion on Dynamite, a fan on X pitched the idea of a Death Match between the two for Grand Slam Australia tagging the company President Tony Khan.

However, Ricochet absolutely refused the idea of facing Swerve Strickland in a Death Match after their bout from last night. He wrote the following in his reply to the fan:

"No, I refuse."

Therefore, the fans will have to wait and see what's next in the rivalry between The Future of Flight and The Most Dangerous Man in AEW.

