Ember Moon and former WWE star debut at AEW Double or Nothing, Jade Cargill defends TBS Title

AEW star Jade Cargill continued her reign as TBS Champion as she beat The Dark Order's Anna Jay to retain her title. In the aftermath, we saw the debut of former WWE Superstar Ember Moon and former NXT personality Malcolm Bivens.

Moon was released from WWE in November 2021 and has been making appearances on the independent circuit since under the ring name Athena.

Bivens was part of The Diamond Mine in NXT alongside Roderick Strong. He was released from the promotion in April 2022 after turning down a contract renewal.

The action in the match was pretty back and forth to start with between Anna Jay and Jade Cargill. Jay thwarted the attempts of Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan to get involved and hit them with DDTs. Mark Sterling also tried to help out Cargill with a crutch but Jay ended up using it instead.

In the midst of it all, out came Malcolm Bivens, back under the name Stokley Hathaway down the entrance way. This slight distraction was enough for Cargill to hit Dark Order's 99 with an Avalanche Jaded to win and retain the TBS Championship.

After the bout, Jay was up against Cargill, Hogan, and Red Velvet. Out came Kris Statlander but the numbers were not in their favor. Then came Athena (Ember Moon) to even the odds as Hathaway escorted The Baddies out.

