"No one else is even close"- Eric Bischoff picks popular AEW star over Roman Reigns as top heel of the year (Exclusive)

Eric Bischoff, one of the panelists for the ongoing inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, recently picked AEW's rising sensation MJF as the top "heel of the year" in 2021.

The other nominees for the category were:

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

Friedman may not have reached the same level of stardom as some of these aforenamed nominees yet, but his larger-than-life persona has grabbed the attention of the wrestling world.

While speaking with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bischoff shared his belief that MJF's heel character is peerless. The veteran doesn't think there's any wrestler who comes close to being as good as Friedman in his ability to portray a heel character:

"You can stop right there. There's no reason to go any further. MJF, hands down. No one else is even close," Eric Bischoff said. (9:49 onwards

You can check out Eric Biscoff's interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling below:

MJF will battle CM Punk in a Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution 2022

The second chapter of the long-running rivalry between CM Punk and MJF will be written on the AEW Revolution pay-per-view when the two foes collide in a Dog Collar Match.

Friedman bested The Straight Edge Superstar last month when he defeated the fan-favorite with his heelish tactics and some help from Wardlow. Punk has been laser-focused on evening the score with MJF ever since. Regardless of whoever wins, fans are certain to witness a bloodbath during the Dog Collar Match.

You can also check out Eric Bischoff in conversation with other celebrities on Ad-Free Shows.

