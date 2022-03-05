Former WWE Superstar returns to help Death Triangle against the House of Black on AEW Rampage

This week's edition of Rampage had a big surprise for fans as former WWE Tag Team champion Eric Redbeard (fka. Eric Rowan) returned to AEW.

On Friday's show, The House of Black and Death Triangle faced off in the ring, but Penta and Pac were outnumbered due to the absence of the injured Rey Fenix. However, Alex Abrahantes helped even the odds by introducing Eric Redbeard.

Redbeard beat up a bunch of security guards as the House of Black retreated into the crowd. Penta joined in on the action, injuring the arm of one of the security guards.

A new match has now been added to the Buy-In for AEW Revolution as Death Triangle, currently comprising PAC, Penta Dark, and Eric Redbeard, will face The House of Black team of Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews.

When was Eric Redbeard's first AEW appearance?

Eric Redbeard made his first All Elite Wrestling appearance on the Brodie Lee tribute on Dynamite. He helped The Dark Order and Adam Page as they defeated Santana, Ortiz, and MJF.

The former WWE star took out Wardlow during the match. After the match, he came out holding a sign that said goodbye to his former tag team partner.

" Goodbye for now my brother. See you down the road," the sign said.

You can check out the entire segment below:

Do you think Eric Redbeard will be able to help Penta and PAC beat the House of Black? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Edited by Angana Roy