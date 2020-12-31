Erick Redbeard fka Rowan debuts on AEW Dynamite's Brodie Lee tribute episode

The incredibly special episode of AEW Dynamite, which paid tribute to Brodie Lee, witnessed an appearance of Erick Redbeard, fka Erick Rowan.

Alex Reynolds and John Silver of The Dark Order teamed up with Adam Page for a six-man tag team match against MJF, Ortiz, and Santana of The Inner Circle. The match was unsurprisingly had several tributes to Brodie Lee, and it all broke down when Wardlow showed up and rocked Reynolds with a clothesline.

Erick Rowan appeared out of nowhere and laid out Wardlow with a big claw chokeslam. The match continued as Erick Rowan and Wardlow went backstage.

The match's closing moments saw MJF get cracked in the head with a kendo stick by Negative 1 of the Dark Order, aka Brodie Lee's son Brodie Lee Jr.

Back in the ring, John Silver hit Ortiz with a Brodie Lee Discus Forearm for the three-count.

Erick Redbeard has an emotional post-match moment

Erick Rowan joined Reynolds, Silver, and Adam Page for a very emotional post-match segment. This was more than just a segment. The real emotions of the individuals in the ring were all there to be seen and felt.

Redbeard held up a sign that read: "Goodbye for now, my brother. See you down the road."

It's interesting to note that Chris Jericho screamed on commentary that Erick Redbeard (he said Rowan) didn't even work at AEW. It does seem like this might be a one-off appearance in AEW by Erick Redbeard.

Erick Redbeard was the long-time tag team partner of Brodie Lee in the WWE. Redbeard, known as Erick Rowan in the WWE, was released from WWE in April, and it would be interesting to see if he ends up being a full-time member of the AEW roster.