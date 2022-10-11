"That's his legacy" - Erick Rowan shares honest thoughts on disinterest in joining popular AEW faction

Erick Rowan has been absent from pro wrestling for a while. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion's last known match was back in September when he teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler. Rowan recently opened up about why he refused to become a permanent member of AEW's Dark Order.

Rowan's first appearance on AEW was in the tribute episode for the late Brodie Lee (f.k.a. Luke Harper). It was a wholesome moment when he came out to help Lee's faction, The Dark Order. Since then, he has made a couple of appearances for the promotion.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston's Ten Count, the former WWE Tag Team Champion opened up about his few AEW appearances, the late Brodie Lee, and many more.

Rowan spoke about why he made a special appearance on AEW's Appreciation Night for Brodie Lee. He mentioned that he showed as it was during Lockdown and that everyone needed to be with each other during the tough times:

"You've got to remember everything was still basically on lockdown. There was no public funerals, no one's getting together, and this is the time when we needed each other. People need to be around those that they love." Erick Rowan said [H/T Wrestling Inc]

He then mentioned that since Dark Order was a creation of Brodie Lee, he was not initially part of the faction, and thus was never interested in joining the Dark Order:

"That's his (Brodie Lee) legacy. He made it and created that in such a quick amount of time ... I wanted nothing to do with that. So, even if there was a conversation, I wouldn't have seen myself having a spot there." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Erick Rowan opened up on why he never signed a deal with AEW

During the same interview, the host of the Ten Count, Steve Fall asked about Rowan's contract details and Rowan revealed that he never had any intention nor a discussion took place about him being with AEW on a full-time basis:

"It was never a conversation. I was doing and pursuing my own things and ... it was never a thing." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

AEW already has a loaded roster as it is and thus Tony Khan may think twice before signing new talent. The future of Rowan's wrestling career remains a mystery.

