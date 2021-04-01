Ethan Page admits being approached by AEW in 2019

Ethan Page recently made his debut for AEW at the Revolution 2021 PPV in the Face Of The Revolution Ladder match. He has now revealed that Tony Khan's promotion was interested in getting him back in 2019.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Ethan Page said while AEW was interested in working with him in 2019, he was under contract with IMPACT Wrestling back then.

However, Page was quick to point out that he was happy about his time at IMPACT Wrestling and satisfied with how things turned out for him in the promotion.

"There was definitely interest, but at the time I was under contract with IMPACT, so it wasn’t really a possibility. But yes, I was I guess spoken to, to see what my situation was. But me personally, I’m very glad with the way it played out and getting to have those years with IMPACT Wrestling," said Ethan Page.

Page continued by saying that working in IMPACT Wrestling helped him grow as a wrestler and as a person.

He added that AEW would benefit from his experience, as the last two years have made him more comfortable working on TV, thanks to his regular presence on IMPACT Wrestling's programming.

"It was an experience that I kind of needed, to grow personally and professionally. It’s like to get those reps in, to get comfortable being on television, timing, cues all that stuff. It made me a better performer in the end. I think AEW will benefit from that now that I did have those experiences," said Ethan Page.

What's next for Ethan Page in AEW?

GET USE TO THIS BEAUTIFUL FACE @AEW pic.twitter.com/ykKDlZznYD — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) March 23, 2021

Ethan Page indeed has all the tools to succeed in AEW. Page is an all-around gifted performer who's destined for big things in Tony Khan's promotion.

During today's AEW Dynamite, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky appeared in a video package that seemingly teased their pairing. The duo spoke about being overlooked in favor of others in the promotion.

They further said they would "take anything and everything" they wanted and that it all starts next week on Monday.

Considering AEW: Dark Elevation airs on Mondays, the duo could possibly debut as a tag team on the show.

What do you think about this new pairing? Do let us know in the comments section below.