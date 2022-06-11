Popular AEW star attacks Miro's faith ahead of Dynamite clash

Ethan Page warned Miro ahead of their clash on next week's AEW Dynamite. The two will face one another for an opportunity to be crowned the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door.

This past week, AEW announced their brand-new international-themed title, the All-Atlantic Championship. Four qualifier matches were announced, with the winners going on to Forbidden Door's Four-Way Match to crown the titleholder.

PAC, representing England & Death Triangle, defeated House of Black's Australian Buddy Matthews in the first qualifier this past week. Malakai Black will represent the Netherlands against Mexico's Penta Oscuro in another House of Black vs. Death Triangle clash. Apart from a separate NJPW contest, the tournament will feature this week's Ethan Page vs. Miro.

The Canadian and the Bulgarian are scheduled to go at it this week, and one-half of Men of the Year took to Twitter to promote their battle, attacking the faith of 'God's Favourite Champion':

Miro returned to AEW this month, decimating Johnny Elite in his first appearance since losing to Bryan Danielson in November last year.

Ethan Page has the chance to join his partner as a champion in AEW

Page may feel the pressure heading into this week's bout, knowing a win would take him one step closer to capturing the All-Atlantic Championship.

He already stands alongside a champion, the TNT titleholder Scorpio Sky, as his partner in Men of the Year.

Despite not having a title of his own, Ethan Page has helped Sky retain time and time again against Sammy Guevara and Frankie Kazarian. Perhaps this week, fans will see the favor returned with Sky and Dan Lambert providing the assist for Page.

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far