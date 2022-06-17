“He is knocking it out of the park every single week” - Ethan Page heaps praise on controversial AEW personality

AEW star Ethan Page has gone to bat for American Top Team's Dan Lambert. Despite being a controversial figure among fans, Lambert has found a loyal follower in "All Ego."

Page and Lambert, along with TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, have been one of the most entertaining groups on AEW TV. The leader of American Top Team has drawn huge reactions from audiences as he has become one of the most loathed individuals in the company. His track record in is unquestionable, having coached the likes of Junior Dos Santos, Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley to UFC gold.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Ethan Page spoke very highly of Lambert. He even went as far as to say that he thinks people are starting to come around on the MMA coach.

“Honestly, the amount of people he has had us rub shoulders with, the connections, and the heat he gets. People don’t like him, but I am noticing lately that people are turning a corner on Dynamite Dan,'' said Ethan Page. "I think it is because they understand the fact that he is a world class entertainer and performer. He is knocking it out of the park every single week.''

Page continued by stating that the group attempts to make the most of the TV time they get every week.

"As a unit, I don’t think there has been a point where people have been like well that sucks. Whether it is 60 to 90 seconds, we make sure that we maximise our seconds. I have noticed that we are on TV every week and people don’t really notice the length, they just remember that they got to see us.” (H/T chrisvanvliet.com)

Dan Lambert did manage to get some significant cheers when verbally breaking down Sammy Guevara during their feud. Only time will tell whether Lambert ever becomes a crowd favorite.

Ethan Page will not be advancing in the AEW All Atlantic Championship tournament

Ethan Page is former TNT Champion as a part Men of the Year and American Top Team. However, the star won't be bringing the AEW All-Atlantic Championship to the group.

Page was defeated by Miro in a qualifying match from which the winner would move on to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view to compete to become the inaugural champion.

Miro joined PAC in the four-way match, who qualified by defeating Buddy Matthews of the House of Black. However, the House will have another opportunity to have a representative in the match, as Malakai Black will take on Penta Oscuro on the June 22nd edition of AEW Dynamite.

Who will become the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion? Tune in to both AEW and NJPW TV to see the action play out!

