AEW star reacts to Sammy Guevara winning the TNT Championship at Battle of the Belts

AEW Battle of the Belts 2 kicked off with a TNT Championship match between Champion Scorpio Sky and Sammy Guevara. Sky's tag team partner is livid about the result.

Sammy Guevara toppled Scorpio Sky to win his third TNT Championship, becoming only the second man in AEW history to achieve that feat, with the first being Cody Rhodes.

Ethan Page wasn't happy about his Men of the Year tag team partner losing the TNT Championship mere weeks after winning it and made his feelings heard in a backstage interview at Battle of the Belts:

"I want to get you out of this god damn company and so do these people Sammy. We're gonna get Sky's title back and revenge and everything that you think you have taken from us, we are gonna take it back. ALL OF IT! " [00:36-00:52]

You can check out the results for Battle of the Belts 2 here.

Scorpio Sky's first singles AEW title run was short-lived

Scorpio Sky went on one of the longest unbeaten runs in AEW history and earned himself a shot at Sammy Guevara and the TNT Championship. He then achieved his goal and beat Sammy to become TNT Champion, albeit with help from Ethan Page, Dan Lambert, and Page VanZant.

However, Sky's reign only lasted a few weeks as he lost the championship to Sammy at the Battle of the Belts. He was extremely unhappy and expressed his frustration in a backstage interview:

"Sammy if you thought you had it bad before its nothing compared to what's coming because now I swear deep inside my soul, on my mother's grave, I will bury you."

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page seem to have their sights on bringing the TNT Championship back to the Men of the Year. They've been able to overpower Sammy in the past. Can they do it again and ensure Scorpio Sky becomes a two-time TNT Champion?

Edited by Abhinav Singh