Ethan Page reveals that AEW star almost quit the business (Exclusive)

Ethan Page revealed he had many conversations with AEW star Eddie Kingston, who said he thought about quitting professional wrestling altogether.

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley #EddieKingston



It’s one of the best pieces on wrestling I’ve ever read. If you love wrestling, you NEED to read this in-depth, brutally honest, extremely well written article by ⁦ @MadKing1981 It’s one of the best pieces on wrestling I’ve ever read. theplayerstribune.com/posts/eddie-ki… If you love wrestling, you NEED to read this in-depth, brutally honest, extremely well written article by ⁦@MadKing1981⁩ #EddieKingston It’s one of the best pieces on wrestling I’ve ever read. theplayerstribune.com/posts/eddie-ki…

In conversation with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ethan Page was asked about this reaction to the recent write-up by Eddie Kingston. Page said that Eddie wanted to quit but is thankful he didn't so fans could witness his star:

"There were conversations that I had with him, many many times, when he was ready to quit and ready to stop, said Ethan Page. He just wanted to become a 'wilder', watch the New York Giants and that's it. He literally said I'm going move to Alaska and as long as I get the channel that I can watch football on, i'll be fine."

"I'm glad that's not the case. You know, he's a man of his word too. He would have 100% done it and I would have had to send him mail to be a pen pal to keep in touch. But professional wrestling is the weirdest strangest industry on Earth and it has a way of doing the right thing every once in a while and everyone got to see the star that we got to see for the last 20 years. And honestly, even though, I'm very happy for Eddie. I'm more happy for the fans because I feel like if they never got a chance to actually experience Eddie Kingston and to fall in love with him like so many of us have on the independents, they would have missed out on something special."

Ethan Page also put over AEW as the best wrestling company in the world. He said AEW has benefited from having Eddie Kingston on the roster.

Page's words reflect the respect and adoration that many on the AEW roster feel towards Kingston. That same admiration has seeped over to the fan base, and many would be hard-pressed to say otherwise.

Eddie Kingston will take on CM Punk at AEW Full Gear

With AEW Full Gear right around the corner, Eddie Kingston will be in action against CM Punk. With the two cutting one of the best promos in AEW and their history on the independents, it's a match that has been years in the making.

Will Eddie Kingston be triumphant in his match against CM Punk at Full Gear? Fans will have to tune in and find out.

