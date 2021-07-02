Ethan Page was "very happy" with his AEW Dynamite Debut 

Ethan Page made his AEW debut at Revolution 2021, entering as a mystery entrant in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. The "All Ego" got an opportunity to touch upon various topics related to his debut on AEW Unrestricted. He spoke of his delight with how well it went.

Today #AEWUnrestricted welcomes "All Ego" Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO)! We talk about his AEW debut, his amazing bromance with Scorpio Sky, his 3 year old daughter's contribution to his Dynamite entrance, cheat meals, the "v log" + more!



Listen NOW ▶️ https://t.co/cJfEyWfo2u pic.twitter.com/7mz7fcnJAQ — 💗💜💙 Aubrey Edwards 💙💜💗 (@RefAubrey) July 1, 2021

Page was full of praise for his opponent Lee Johnson. He called Johnson 'a very capable up-and-comer' and termed his match 'perfect'. He also credited Johnson for giving him a platform to pull off risky moves and execute them to perfection.

"I had been watching the product, everything that was put out leading upto this, and when I found out it was Lee Johnson I was very excited. I knew he was very capable in the ring and an up and comer and I think it was the perfect match. Going back to watch it, I'm very happy with how everything went. There was a lot of risky things that on a debut I shouldn't have taken a risk, like the body slam off the top rope, there's so many parts that could go wrong. So he was the perfect opponent to pull off so many things," Page said.

Ethan Page and Darby Allin for Coffin Match on AEW Dynamite

Ethan Page and fellow Face of the Revolution ladder match winner Scorpio Sky have formed a strong tag team under the name 'Men of the Year'. After picking up multiple victories, they have been embroiled in a heated feud with Darby Allin and The Icon, Sting. Ethan Page threw Darby off the stairs in a nasty spot at Blood and Guts.

I WILL BE THE NAIL IN YOUR COFFIN! pic.twitter.com/w2GbVTeCEg — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 6, 2021

They faced off as tag teams at AEW Double or Nothing in The Icon's first in-ring match in over 6 years. It was a thrilling match that saw Darby and Sting pick up the win. Matters weren't settled as the Men of the Year continued to make life difficult for Darby, including a handicap win over him. Their feud is set to escalate as All Ego has challenged Darby to the first ever coffin match in AEW history. If their past battles are anything to go by, we are in for a treat.

"Pinning you is not enough for me @DarbyAllin. I am going to be the nail in your coffin." - @OfficialEgo



Ethan Page challenges Darby Allin to a Coffin Match, July 7th at the #RoadRager edition of #AEWDynamite in Miami!



Get your tickets now!

🎟️ https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/WZl9QUl6h7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 29, 2021

Edited by Vishal Kataria