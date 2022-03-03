"They were talking about me" – AEW star Ethan Page sends a warning message to two-time WWE World Champion

AEW star Ethan Page will face former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage. The two will collide on this week's episode of AEW Rampage, with the winner joining the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

The match will be the first time Christian steps into the squared circle in 2022. The last time Christian was in action was at AEW New Year's Smash in December, competing in an eight-man tag team match.

Taking to Twitter, Page put Christian on notice, claiming he'll prove why he's a Hall of Fame-worthy talent:

Ethan Page has been trying to secure that one big win in AEW

Ethan Page is one of the hardest-working superstars in AEW today. Since making his debut, Page has competed as a singles superstar and tag team wrestler.

Page has been teaming up with Scorpio Sky, and Dan Lambert has accompanied the duo. Page & Sky secured several notable wins over the past few months and teamed up with UFC veterans Andrei Arlovski & Junior dos Santos.

One of Page's most notable feuds in AEW was against Darby Allin. The two faced off in a Coffin Match in 2021, which the former TNT Champion won. Page himself challenged for the TNT Championship twice but couldn't dethrone Sammy Guevara and Cody Rhodes, respectively.

Upon Jon Moxley's return to AEW, Page was unsuccessful in beating the former AEW World Champion. The one-time IMPACT World Tag Team Champion will aim to secure his ticket to Revolution with a win on AEW Rampage this weekend.

