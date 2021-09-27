"Every expression is completely without realism or emotion" - Jim Cornette slams AEW personality

Wrestling legend and former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently reviewed the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Cornette was full of praise for the show but was not happy with the performance of one AEW personality - backstage interviewer Alex Marvez.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the pro wrestling legend slammed Alex Marvez while reviewing his backstage interview with Chris Jericho and Jake Hager on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. According to Cornette, the backstage interviewer couldn't bring enough "realism or emotion" into his performance:

Explain to me why, after two years, I mean I couldn't understand it the first week because anybody you could find working at the local Exxon station would be a better television personality than Alex Marvez. He's a nice guy and he's friends with everybody and they like him but it's been two years and nothing has changed. Every word that he utters, every expression is completely without realism or emotion. He's reciting something that, a pitch or a question or an intro to the talent that has been scripted for him and he has memorized to the point where he's talking to them but looking at the camera because his deer in the headlights stare will not actually let him look at the people that he's speaking to and they have umpteen interviewers and announcers now.

A quick look at Alex Marvez's career before he joined AEW

Alex Marvez built a career in mainstream sports as a journalist and sportscaster before joining AEW in 2019. Marvez rose to prominence covering the NFL and is a former president of the Pro Football Writers of America. He has worked for Fox News and The Miami Herald in the past.

Since singing with AEW, Alex Marvez has mostly been used as a backstage interviewer who also does work in the production team.

