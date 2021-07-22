"Everyone's got one and they all stink" - Eddie Kingston on the opinions regarding his post-AEW Dynamite speech

Eddie Kingston has never been good at biting his tongue. A few weeks ago, he cut a promo when AEW Dynamite went off the air to the live crowd, and it caught on like wildfire on social media.

After several fan videos of his message were posted online, AEW decided to release the complete video of the promo on social media, which resulted in heavy criticism from many in the pro wrestling community.

Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report to discuss all things AEW. When the subject of that promo and the reaction it received came up, Kingston shared his blunt feelings on the matter.

"To be honest, I don't care what happened," Eddie Kingston said. "I said what I said and that's it. That was my opinion. Everyone else who said something about it, that was their opinion. Like my beautiful Puerto Rican mother would say, opinions are like a**h**es: Everyone's got one and they all stink."

Eddie Kingston says his promos are genuine and from the heart

Eddie Kingston in AEW

Eddie Kingston is never one to shy away from a live microphone. When asked how he was would describe his promo style, he said that it's genuine because he speaks from the heart.

"I speak from my heart and it's genuine," Kingston continued. "Everything I say is either what I mean or what my character would say. Eddie Kingston is basically me at 17 years old turned up a thousand notches. I'm just trying to be a teenage me who is getting away with things I shouldn't be able to get away with."

