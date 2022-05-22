18-year wrestling veteran calls Hangman Page a better wrestler than six-time WWE Champion

Evil Uno recently asserted that AEW World Champion Hangman Page is a better wrestler than CM Punk.

At Double or Nothing on May 29th, The Anxious Millennial Cowboy will be in for the biggest match of his career when he defends his title against Punk.

Given that this is a dream bout between two of the universally loved performers, wrestling fanatics are conflicted about who will close out the pay-per-view with gold around their waist.

Speaking on NBC Sports Boston, Evil Uno stated that he is on his friend's side and noted that Page is arguably the best performer on AEW television right now. The Dark Order member even shared his belief that The Cowboy's world title reign is by far the best among the previous titleholders:

"Oh, I’m in the camp Hangman, for sure, 100%. I think, and this is not even because we’re close friends and this is not a slight to Punk in any way, but I don’t think there is a better wrestler on our TV show than Hangman Adam Page. We’ve seen Jericho with the championship, we’ve seen Omega with the championship, we’ve seen Hangman with the championship, and they have all been fantastic. But I think Hangman has proven in the quality of his title defenses, that he is one of the best wrestlers ever," Uno said. (h/t- WrestleZone)

Uno also called Hangman Page a better wrestler than CM Punk, therefore making a bold prediction about their title match:

"He’s having an incredible run. I don’t think he’s had a bad match in years. And honestly he’s just I believe the better wrestler between him and CM Punk. I think he’s gonna walk out the champion," he added.

Hangman Page picked up a victory on AEW Dynamite

On the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page defeated DDT star Konosuke Takeshita in an incredibly hard-hitting contest.

The two men laid their entire arsenal on display, thus giving goosebumps to everyone watching the match from ringside. With another victory, The Cowboy gained some much-needed momentum ahead of his title defense this month.

After the match, Punk and Page almost exchanged blows outside the ring, but both chose to walk away.

The two men are now scheduled to have a face-to-face confrontation on the upcoming go-home episode of Dynamite, which happens to be the promotion's third anniversary.

