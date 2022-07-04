Evil Uno clears the air about his AEW status after other Dark Order members left Tony Khan's promotion

AEW star Evil Uno made it clear that he's still 'All Elite' amidst the departure of his Dark Order teammates Alan Angels and Stu Grayson.

Angels' contract expired on June 30, while Grayson's deal ended on May 2, 2022. The former recently debuted on IMPACT Wrestling against 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, while the latter last wrestled at C4's City of Fire event against Alex Zayne on June 24.

After Angels' exit, Uno claimed in a tweet that The Dark Order was still alive. However, earlier, the masked superstar posted another tweet, saying he's now accepting bookings, leaving fans wondering about his AEW future.

Hours later, Uno clarified and assured fans that he's still part of AEW:

"Evil Uno is still All Elite," Uno tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

EVIL UNO is GOOD @EvilUno Evil Uno is still All Elite. Evil Uno is still All Elite.

It was great news for fans to learn that Uno is still part of the AEW roster. With Angels and Grayson's exit, it'll be interesting to see if The Dark Order will be featured heavily again.

Twitter fans comment on AEW star Evil Uno saying he's still 'All Elite'

After Evil Uno's clarification of his AEW status, fans gave their different opinions. One user said fans should know that the company allows their talent to work in the indies.

Blue_Fox98 @AcpwFox98 @EvilUno Wish fans would understand that AEW allows its' wrestlers to work for the indies. @EvilUno Wish fans would understand that AEW allows its' wrestlers to work for the indies.

Then, another fan posted several questions asking if the Canadian star would ever change his character in AEW.

Martin “Dr. Horrible” Demers 🤓 @ExplodedRat



You know…

Some character evolution?!

Some better definition of who is Evil Uno?! Any Family?!

Some evil/good motivation for failing short of their goal?!

Some interesting backstory?!

Some past enemy?!

Some logical answers about the mask & why he hide himself?! @EvilUno Is it time for…You know…Some character evolution?!Some better definition of who is Evil Uno?! Any Family?!Some evil/good motivation for failing short of their goal?!Some interesting backstory?!Some past enemy?!Some logical answers about the mask & why he hide himself?! @EvilUno Is it time for…You know…Some character evolution?!Some better definition of who is Evil Uno?! Any Family?!Some evil/good motivation for failing short of their goal?!Some interesting backstory?!Some past enemy?!Some logical answers about the mask & why he hide himself?! https://t.co/3Q7v00Sm5g

Meanwhile, another fan only had jokes, asking if AEW is still Evil Uno's world.

Moreover, this fan noted that Uno is still All Elite because of his involvement in developing the company's first video game. He's currently the gaming liaison for AEW: Fight Forever.

Matt @BigMoneyMartyXL @EvilUno Of course you are! You are the glue holding together AEW Games. @EvilUno Of course you are! You are the glue holding together AEW Games.

Lastly, one user only had kind words upon seeing Uno's latest tweet. He said he cares about the latter and The Dark Order.

David Sampson @SixtiesRadio 🏻 That goes for all of the Dark Order. 🏻 @EvilUno It’s always nice to have reassurance from the the Uno himself from time to time. We do care man.That goes for all of the Dark Order. @EvilUno It’s always nice to have reassurance from the the Uno himself from time to time. We do care man. 👍🏻😊 That goes for all of the Dark Order. ✋🏻

Recently, Uno teamed up with Ten & Alex Reynolds in a loss against Max Caster & The Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) in a trios match on Dark: Elevation.

