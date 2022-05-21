"He wanted something out of his contract" - Evil Uno opens up about popular star's reason for leaving AEW 

Dark Order member Evil Uno recently spoke about the mysterious departure of Stu Grayson from AEW.

Grayson and Uno have been part of the Dark Order since the faction's early days. Apart from that, the two wrestlers have also teamed up as 'Super Smash Brothers', participating in a number of matches at indie promotions. Grayson and Uno have also won the PWG World Tag Team Championship once.

Earlier this month, Stu Grayson was removed from the official AEW roster page. It was later revealed that the star's contract with the promotion had expired, leading to his departure.

Dark Order member Evil Uno recently spoke on NBC Sports Boston on the topic. He admitted that he wasn't surprised by how things turned out, and disclosed the apparent reason behind his former partner's exit.

"It's a little weird. He's my friend so I have an understanding of what he was going through, it's not like it took me by surprise. This was a mutual decision. He wanted something out of his contract and they did not have that for him and he wasn't going to continue if it wasn't for that and he was fine walking away and he's not upset in any way. I still see him. We run a wrestling school back in Canada and we still see each other once or twice a week.” (H/T: Cultaholic)

While Stu Grayson is no longer a part of the All Elite roster, Evil Uno is still active on the scene. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for these two wrestlers.

Evil Uno also sent a heartfelt message to his former AEW partner

Stu Grayson's exit prompted his former stablemate to send a warm message on Twitter.

The duo had their last match in AEW Dark: Elevation. They teamed up with other members of the Dark Order to take down Anthony Bennett, Brett Waters, Eli Isom, Jaden Valo, Kori Meshaw, and Mike Law in a massive 12-man tag match.

After Grayson left the promotion, Uno took to Twitter to share his appreciation and goodwill for the former.

"Stu Grayson is one of the best performers in the world. Whatever he does next, Evil Uno knows he will continue to be one of the best. #SSBForever," Uno tweeted.

Grayson's departure indicates yet another name struck from the Dark Order member list. Only time will tell how the stable functions in the foreseeable future.

Edited by Prem Deshpande