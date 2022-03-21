"He was always the first to laugh" - AEW star recalls heartfelt memory of working with Brodie Lee

AEW star Evil Uno recalled happy memories of what the late Brodie Lee was like to work with, especially off-camera.

Lee became involved with the Dark Order after being revealed as The Exalted One on his AEW debut. From there, he became the leader of the group.

In an interview with Lucas Charpiot, Uno discussed his time with Lee and the Dark Order while doing "Being the Elite" (BTE). He added that making The Exalted One was always in a cheerful mood, although his on-screen character was completely different.

"Our formula is a bit improvised. We started doing BTE right after the Exalted One came. The goal was to show who each character in the stable was. Me, I was the character who led the group, but who was afraid of his boss. Stu Grayson was my second. John Silver and Alex Reynolds were the guys at the bottom of the ladder. They wanted to do anything to impress Brodie Lee or me, but failed every time," Evil Uno said.

Uno later said that Lee eventually laughed every time they made videos and had to start over again. The group came together when they did future episodes on BTE as they had more chemistry and built more authenticity to their characters.

"For someone so scary, he was always the first to laugh when making videos. And since his character couldn't afford to laugh, we had to start the scene again. But right now, it's written in two minutes. Some special episodes with a lot of editing, like the Christmas one, were written by Alex Reynolds and Adam Page. Even if today it is improvised, there are exceptions. We couldn't have sung a four-minute song without writing it. For the episode that comes out on Monday, we got together as a group. It is something complex, because we are a group of eight people. With our chemistry, we know exactly what to say and when. When the camera is on, we are not so different from what we are in life," Uno added. [H/T Fightful]

A look back at the AEW run of the late great Brodie Lee

The late great Brodie Lee (real-life John Huber) made his AEW debut on Dynamite on March 18, 2020. He was undefeated for several weeks. He suffered his first loss in the company against Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship on May 23, 2020, at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Lee won his only title in AEW when he beat Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship at Dynamite on August 22, 2020. He lost his final match and the TNT title against Rhodes.

The Exalted One passed away on December 26, 2020, at the age of 41.

