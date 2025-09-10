Ex-AEW star announces return to wrestling; two-year hiatus ending soon

A former AEW star recently showed interest in stepping into the squared circle after two years. Bunny made her debut alongside Butcher and the Blade in 2019. The trio had shown huge potential in their debut year, but couldn't keep up with the momentum.In February 2023, the 38-year-old star suffered an orbital bone injury and therefore went on a hiatus. She was released from AEW in November 2023. Meanwhile, the Butcher and the Blade are still All Elite but are rarely featured on TV. She made a brief appearance in TNA earlier this year.While speaking on Instagram, the former AEW star said that she hasn't wrestled in two years. However, she started to miss the business and resumed training again.“I haven’t had an actual wrestling match in, s–t, I think it might be two years. Many things have changed in my life, and something in me just felt like I want to get back in the ring and see how it feels. Not only did I not have a match, but I hadn’t trained, I hadn’t bumped, I hadn’t been in wrestling at all for quite a long time. Maybe the last couple months, I started feeling like I really missed it in a way that I honestly didn’t expect. That first bump, you guys. I started hitting the ropes, it was really painful. But honestly, it felt so good,&quot; she said. [H/T - Ringside News] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEx-AEW star Bunny answers if she would like to join WWE NXTThe 38-year-old star has enormous potential, but her lengthy hiatus put a hold on her career. However, her fans still hold onto the hope that she will get the spotlight she deserves.When a fan asked Bunny if she would join WWE's NXT in 2024, she said that 'never say never', meaning she could try her hand in WWE too.“Never say never. I’m happy away for now.&quot; she wrote.It will be interesting to see which promotion she returns to.