"I really do think it was my fault" - Ex-AEW star reflects on his time in Tony Khan's promotion, suggests reason for departure

Former AEW star Jack Evans has opened up about his time with the Jacksonville promotion following his recent departure.

Evans was an AEW original, signing in 2019 and performing regularly during the early days of Dynamite. The COVID pandemic and subsequent restrictions left the TH2 star unable to work AEW events as he was stuck in Mexico. He was absent for months and eventually returned to a completely transformed promotion, and as the roster continued to bloat with big-name signings, found Tony Khan had decided not to renew his contract as it expired in April 2022.

The former AFO member discussed his time in AEW in a recent episode of Chris Van Vliet's Insight. He explained that he remained inactive during his absence to the detriment of his in-ring ability on his return. It was also explained that he became complacent and took his salaried position for granted:

"It made me soft. Totally no fire, nothing. I just wasn't going down and doing the lucha training, I used to always practice a little something to keep up on my skills, and I didn't. I went through eight or nine months of nothing. The only exercise I would get was in the ring. I really do think it was my fault for getting too [internet connection issues]....basically, after I started getting that salaried money, I turned a bit lazy and I feel it was bad for me and helped speed along in-ring deterioration." (H/T Fightful)

Jack Evans @JackEvans711 My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity. My time with #AEW has been a fun and enjoyable but it has come to an end as I will not be re-signed when my contract ends at the end of April. I'd like to thank everyone at AEW and the AEW fans for the opportunity.

Evans last wrestled for AEW on Dark, losing to Dante Martin on the April 1st edition. He has since wrestled dates for RIOT in Mexico.

Jack Evans' former stable lost on both AEW shows this week

Prior to his departure, Jack Evans and his TH2 partner Angelico represented the Andrade Family Office (Formerly HFO, AHFO). Angelico has remained a member of the All-Elite roster and continues to represent the AFO faction.

This week on Dynamite, Angelico teamed up with Butcher and the Blade as they went to war with the Blackpool Combat Club. The trio were unable to secure victory on the night, with the BCC continuing their undefeated streak.

Later in the week on Rampage, Angelico was substituted for Marc Quen as the AFO once more sought a trios win, this time against Death Triangle. PAC, Penta Oscuro and Fenix secured the win, continuing an AFO losing streak that has run since February.

