  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Ex-AEW star quietly shows up on WWE NXT

Ex-AEW star quietly shows up on WWE NXT

By Enzo Curabo
Published Sep 24, 2025 02:35 GMT
NXT and AEW often go head-to-head in weekly viewership and ratings [Photo: wwe.com and allelitewrestilng.com]
NXT and AEW often go head-to-head in weekly viewership and ratings [Photo: wwe.com and allelitewrestilng.com]

A former AEW star has just been spotted tonight on WWE NXT. This comes ahead of tonight's main event, which will have major implications for the world title scenes of two companies.

Ad

NXT Champion Oba Femi is taking on TNA World Champion Trick Williams in a Winner Takes All match. For a few months now, it is as if Trick has been holding the world title hostage and disrespecting the legendary lineage that the title represents.

Before the start of the match, several names were ringside and around the arena as they wanted to keep a close eye on this as this implicated the future of both companies. One of those in attendance was former AEW star Frankie Kazarian. He was part of the promotion from 2019 to 2023. He then made his return to TNA and has been with them since.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

He was not the only one around for the match as the likes of Mike Santana, Moose, and even Matt Cardona were keeping a close watch on the result of this contest.

However, tonight's match did not end with a proper winner as Trick Williams got into it with Santana at ringside. The referee called for the bell, and all the TNA stars ran into the ring to go after Trick as well. This forced several stars from the NXT locker room to retaliate, resulting in an all-out brawl between both sides.

Ad

Tensions have finally boiled over from both sides, and the potential first chapter in this invasion storyline has begun. It is unclear what'll come next, as no title changes took place tonight, and the TNA World Championship is still held by an outsider.

In the meantime, all eyes will be on NXT No Mercy this weekend. No one can say for sure what happens at the PLE, especially with unrest among the TNA stars

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications