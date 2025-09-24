Ex-AEW star quietly shows up on WWE NXT

A former AEW star has just been spotted tonight on WWE NXT. This comes ahead of tonight's main event, which will have major implications for the world title scenes of two companies.NXT Champion Oba Femi is taking on TNA World Champion Trick Williams in a Winner Takes All match. For a few months now, it is as if Trick has been holding the world title hostage and disrespecting the legendary lineage that the title represents.Before the start of the match, several names were ringside and around the arena as they wanted to keep a close eye on this as this implicated the future of both companies. One of those in attendance was former AEW star Frankie Kazarian. He was part of the promotion from 2019 to 2023. He then made his return to TNA and has been with them since.He was not the only one around for the match as the likes of Mike Santana, Moose, and even Matt Cardona were keeping a close watch on the result of this contest.However, tonight's match did not end with a proper winner as Trick Williams got into it with Santana at ringside. The referee called for the bell, and all the TNA stars ran into the ring to go after Trick as well. This forced several stars from the NXT locker room to retaliate, resulting in an all-out brawl between both sides.Tensions have finally boiled over from both sides, and the potential first chapter in this invasion storyline has begun. It is unclear what'll come next, as no title changes took place tonight, and the TNA World Championship is still held by an outsider. In the meantime, all eyes will be on NXT No Mercy this weekend. No one can say for sure what happens at the PLE, especially with unrest among the TNA stars