Ex-TNA champion makes shocking AEW debut

By Nikunj Walia
Modified Mar 13, 2025 01:15 GMT
AEW has been a top wrestling promotion since 2019 (Image via AEW's X)

A former TNA Champion shocked the AEW audience with his debut on this week's Dynamite. He competed in an explosive and high-stakes in-ring showdown.

The star in question is Speedball Mike Bailey. During the March 12 edition of Dynamite, Beast Mortos was set to compete in the Dynasty International Championship Eliminator Tournament against a Wild Card, who was revealed to be the highly dynamic Mike Bailey, making his All Elite debut.

The fans in attendance were excited to see the popular star, and he walked into the ring with confidence to battle against Beast Mortos. Both delivered a highly exhilarating showdown in the ring that captivated the audience.

The crowd firmly supported Speedball Mike Bailey, but that did not affect Beast Mortos's game. He delivered hard-hitting moves on the Speedball. The action went back and forth as a huge opportunity to challenge new AEW International Champion Kenny Omega at Dynasty pay-per-view hung in the balance.

As the match came to its final moments, Speedball Bailey executed his finisher on Beast Mortos and secured the win. The former TNA X Division Champion would now advance to the four-way match next week, determining Kenny Omega's opponent for AEW Dynasty for the International Championship.

Edited by Angana Roy
