Ex-WWE booker proposes strategy for AEW to bring back CM Punk

CM Punk's potential return to AEW may hang upon a specific condition, according to a WWE veteran.

The Second City Saint has often been branded a controversial star, a notion which only received more acceptance after the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident last year. Given the situation, there is seemingly no love lost between Punk and The Elite. This could also pose a challenge in the way of Punk's possible return.

In a recent episode The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette stated that an apology from Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was necessary to bring the former WWE Champion back to AEW.

"I don't believe he's gonna come back or that he would come back and continue to do what he did for the company which was TV ratings and million dollar pay-per-view gates etc., unless Tony sits down with his EVPs and says, 'You guys need to go mend some fences. There needs to be some kind of apology, settlement, agreement to move forward amongst you guys, because we need this guy.'" (3:50 onwards)

The WWE veteran also spoke about The Elite's AEW contracts

While Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks seemingly won the conflict when they resumed working in the Jacksonville-based Promotion, Cornette believes the situation may have changed now.

In the same episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran spoke about how The Elite's soon-to-expire contracts left them without leverage in the situation.

"Harpo's [Kenny Omega] contract is almost up and the buckaroos, they got one last year on the thing that Tony, the closet Tony exercise but they are going to be out of there or they're gonna be renegotiating again." (3:51 onwards)

✖️.MissCobblepot.✖️ @MissJoanTaylor Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in the last BTE episode 🖤 Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in the last BTE episode 🖤 https://t.co/ZLzvgOe0XO

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for CM Punk's future.

