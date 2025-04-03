Ex-WWE Champion blasts MJF after failed pitch: "I don't like you"

MJF delivered a spectacular pitch to align with a top AEW faction. However, a former WWE Champion dismissed the idea and criticized him, causing his efforts to fail.

During the latest edition of Dynamite, The Hurt Syndicate members Bobby Lashley and MVP entered the ring without Shelton Benjamin. Before Lashley could speak, MJF interrupted him upon his arrival.

The Salt of the Earth acknowledged Lashley's achievements as a top star but reminded him that he was standing on his home ground, i.e., the All Elite landscape. Maxwell Jacob Friedman tried to reason with The All Mighty that he and The Hurt Syndicate would form an excellent alliance. This came after the faction turned him down to become their new member.

The star even openly claimed that they could be the catalyst for him to reclaim the AEW World Championship. However, Bobby Lashley was in no mood for business with The Devil and launched harsh words toward him. The former WWE Champion made it clear to Maxwell that, despite his cohort MVP's fondness for him, he did not like him.

"I don't like you."

This put an end to MJF's attempt to join The Hurt Syndicate once again. A visibly angry Bobby Lashley told him that until he proved himself, he would not be part of his faction. The All Mighty told him to get out of his face, which he did, but it appears that Maxwell might not have just given up on his intentions.

