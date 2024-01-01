Ex-WWE Diva Maria Kanellis fires back at disrespectful fan 

Maria Kanellis, who has feuded with the likes of Trish Stratus in WWE, didn't hold back when a fan had a disparaging post about her on social media.

Kanellis is married to Mike Bennett, who is part of The Kingdom, an AEW stable that also comprises Adam Cole, Matt Taven, Roderick Strong, and Wardlow. The stable was recently revealed to be part of the Devil storyline, with Cole being the Devil.

Kanellis had a scathing reply to a fan questioning her contribution to the stable after she posted a pic of her flanking the other members of the stable.

"Why are you in the picture,lmaoooo you don’t do a d**n thing," the post queried.

To which Kanellis replied,

"I named The Kingdom. And I gave them my name, brand, and voice in 2014 until 2023. I put my body on the line for The Kingdom hundreds of times. But, what do I know….," she replied.

Ex-WWE Diva Maria Kanellis has had a long stint in the world of wrestling

Maria Kanellis has been part of several factions throughout her career. She started her career back in 2004 with WWE Diva Search and has feuded with the likes of Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, and others. She signed with ROH from 2011 to 2015 and joined AEW in 2022.

It remains to be seen what Kanellis has in mind, now that the stable that includes her husband is revealed to be one of the most dominant ones in AEW. Whether she re-joins the stable or not is something that only time will tell.

Apart from wrestling, Kanellis has been a reality show star, a model, a singer, and a podcaster as well. She also owns an event design company.

