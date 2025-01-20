Ex-WWE Intercontinental Champion reveals Tony Khan's snub after AEW contract promise: "Never got a call" 

A former WWE Superstar has recently revealed that he was promised a contract with AEW a few years ago. After some time, he eventually accepted that this would never come.

Matt Cardona was one of the free agents brought in back in 2020, and he was aligned with The Nightmare Family. However, following a brief run in the company, his time was suddenly cut short, despite his history with Cody Rhodes. The promotion did not offer him a contract.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, the Indie God revealed that after he came in to help The American Nightmare and appeared in several matches, he never got a call from the company. He mentioned how he was told he would be given a contract, but this never happened. This was the reason he went to TNA at the time.

“In the very beginning I came in, I helped Cody [Rhodes]. We had a tag match which we won; a pay-per-view match. I had like three shirts, two matches. Never got a call. I don’t know. To this day I don’t know. I was told the contract’s coming. After a while I’m like, ‘It’s not coming,’ and I went to (TNA Wrestling).” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Matt Cardona reveals he also didn't get an AEW contract in 2024

As of the past few years, Cardona has made a name for himself on the independent circuit, but this has not stopped him from making quick appearances in AEW.

Last month, he feuded with Chris Jericho for the ROH World Title but eventually lost to him at Final Battle. During the same interview with Ariel Helwani, he talked about still not being offered a contract by the company four years after his last major run.

Some reports mentioned that the company was considering signing him, but ultimately, this did not happen.

“I didn’t get one [laughs]. Hey, maybe it got lost in the mail. I don’t know," Cardona said. “Of course. I loved my time there. Even this past time in December, I love it there. I think it’s a great company. I think it’s great for the business. I think everybody’s working their a** off there. But everything has to be the right situation, but I wasn’t offered anything.." [H/T - Fightful]

It is unclear why AEW did not offer him a contract. But now that he remains unsigned to a major promotion, WWE or another major company could come calling.

