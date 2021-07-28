Ex-WWE manager reveals talks with Tony Khan regarding AEW women's division

AEW's women's division boasts some of the best talent in the world. The likes of Thunder Rosa, Serena Deeb, Britt Baker, Tay Conti and Hikaru Shida would be stars in any wrestling company. However, AEW has done a less than stellar job of showcasing its potential to its audience. Although things have improved slightly, there is plenty of scope for further enhancement.

Former WWE manager and superstar Vickie Guerrero sat down with the Thoughts Count Anywhere podcast to discuss some of the ideas she had been floating past Tony Khan. She revealed that she wants her own all-women's faction in AEW. (H/T: Fightful)

"My dream is to have an all-women's faction," Vickie said. "That's my goal that I've been talking to Tony Khan about. There are some incredible women on the women's roster and I'd love to bring some more in. The purpose of my job is to get all the bad girls on my side so they listen to me and I can delegate them to kick everyone's a**."

It is certainly an interesting idea, as AEW has numerous factions but none are only-women's factions. Tony Khan is known to be flexible creatively so this might be an idea that takes shape in some form in the future.

Vickie names AEW and non-AEW stars she wants in her stable

In the same podcast, Vickie Guerrero named some of the AEW women she would like to have in her faction in addition to Nyla Rose.

"Diamante, I would love to have her on. Abadon because she scares the hell out of me. Thunder Rosa, I think she would be an incredible addition to my stable. That's who I have my eyes on right now," Vickie said.

The Living Dead Girl @abadon_AEW keeps on winning and keeps on terrifying.



Watch #AEWDark NOW: https://t.co/gLczlFfdOb pic.twitter.com/jCf179zHq8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2021

Vickie Guerrero has previously expressed interest in adding Penelope Ford to her group alongside Nyla Rose. Vickie went on to name former WWE star Ruby Riott as the non-AEW woman she'd want in her stable.

"I would love to have Ruby on the roster for AEW. She was really underutilized. Just a great talent and a wholesome human being," Vickie added.

Could we be seeing the former Riott Squad member in AEW?

