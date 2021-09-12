Multiple former WWE NXT stars debut on AEW Dark - Spoilers

On the latest tapings of AEW Dark, inside the Universal Studios, former WWE NXT Stars Curt Stallion, August Grey and Santana Garrett made their debuts. They were released by WWE on June 25 as part of the second thread of NXT releases this year.

August Grey and Curt Stallion were featured on AEW Dark as Anthony Greene and Stallion Rogers, respectively. They tagged with each other to take on FTR. The former AEW Tag Team Champions won the encounter.

Scoop #20: FTR vs Stallion Rogers & Anthony Greene pic.twitter.com/oU3bXnMIeU — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) September 11, 2021

Santana Garrett took on Diamante in a losing effort on the same set of AEW Dark tapings.

Twitter user Jacob Cohen, who was in attendance at the AEW Dark tapings last night, stated that Dasha Gonzalez referred to the venue as "The All Elite Zone." Based on that information, it seems that AEW will be going by that name for further tapings in Universal Studios.

Nonetheless, as per the fans in attendance, it seems that Stallion, Greene and Garrett had good showings in the All Elite Zone.

August Grey, Curt Stallion and Santana Garrett weren't the only former WWE stars to make their AEW debut this past week

AEW All Out was full of surprises. The pay-per-view featured multiple former WWE top stars making their AEW debut. The first came during the Women's Casino Battle Royale when Ruby Soho came out as the surprise entrant to a huge ovation from the fans at the Now Arena in Chicago.

She went on to win the Battle Royale and has earned a shot at Britt Baker's AEW Women's Championship. As the night went on, anticipation grew, and based on the rumors heading into the show, fans were expecting something big to close the show. Their wishes were fulfilled when Adam Cole came out following the main event between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage.

Initially, it seemed that Cole was there to challenge Omega, but he quickly made his intentions clear when he super-kicked Jungle Boy. The former NXT Champion rejoined the Elite, and it seemed as if that was the end of the show. However, AEW had one more surprise in store.

Just as Kenny Omega was saying his goodbyes, Bryan Danielson walked out as the Flight of the Valkyries blared over the speakers. Danielson proceeded to attack The Elite and close the show on a great note.

