Ex-WWE star destroys The Young Bucks' limousine in shocking AEW Dynamite ending

A former WWE star left The Young Bucks heartbroken after he decimated their limousine on tonight's AEW Dynamite.
With All In: Texas just a few days away, the Jacksonville-based promotion pushed all the buttons to make it a memorable show. While it will be headlined by Hangman Page and Jon Moxley, fans are also excited about the EVPs taking on Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay in Texas.
On the go-home show, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders aligned with The Young Bucks to take on Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, and Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs of the Opps. After a vicious back-and-forth clash, The Puryevor of Violence finally put the Bulldog Choke on Kastuyori Shibata and made the latter submit.
Following the match, the heels started to ambush the babyface alliance. They were ready to suffocate Ospreay and Page with the plastic bags. However, Strickland appeared on the 'tron out of nowhere in a backhoe loader and crushed The Young Bucks' limousine. Nicholas and Mathew Jackson were devastated to see their vehicle getting destroyed and rushed out to the parking lot.
A lot is on the line for the Jacksons as well as the team of Strickland and Ospreay. If the babyface duo fails to win at All In, they will not be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship for an entire year. Meanwhile, if The Bucks lose, they will no longer be the EVPs.
It will be very interesting to see what happens at All In: Texas on July 12.