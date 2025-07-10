Ex-WWE star destroys The Young Bucks' limousine in shocking AEW Dynamite ending

A former WWE star left The Young Bucks heartbroken after he decimated their limousine on tonight's AEW Dynamite.

Ad

With All In: Texas just a few days away, the Jacksonville-based promotion pushed all the buttons to make it a memorable show. While it will be headlined by Hangman Page and Jon Moxley, fans are also excited about the EVPs taking on Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay in Texas.

On the go-home show, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders aligned with The Young Bucks to take on Will Ospreay, Hangman Page, and Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs of the Opps. After a vicious back-and-forth clash, The Puryevor of Violence finally put the Bulldog Choke on Kastuyori Shibata and made the latter submit.

Ad

Trending

Following the match, the heels started to ambush the babyface alliance. They were ready to suffocate Ospreay and Page with the plastic bags. However, Strickland appeared on the 'tron out of nowhere in a backhoe loader and crushed The Young Bucks' limousine. Nicholas and Mathew Jackson were devastated to see their vehicle getting destroyed and rushed out to the parking lot.

John Cena's secret romantic life - Watch here!

Expand Tweet

Ad

A lot is on the line for the Jacksons as well as the team of Strickland and Ospreay. If the babyface duo fails to win at All In, they will not be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship for an entire year. Meanwhile, if The Bucks lose, they will no longer be the EVPs.

It will be very interesting to see what happens at All In: Texas on July 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More