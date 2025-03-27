Ex-WWE star loses first AEW singles match in 670+ days on Dynamite

A former WWE star had been impressing fans with his tenure in AEW. However, he was handed his first loss in the company after being undefeated in singles action for a long time.

Ad

Blake Christian, formerly known as Trey Baxter in WWE, had gone undefeated in the Jacksonville-based promotion for over 670 days. The opening match of the March 26 edition of AEW Dynamite saw Kenny Omega battle Christian. The 27-year-old is a rising star in All Elite Wrestling's sister promotion, Ring of Honor, and was accompanied to the ring by Lee Johnson.

To the surprise of many, Blake Christian's exceptional and athletic style gained the upper hand over The Best Bout Machine on multiple occasions during the match. The fans were thrilled to see the young star put up a solid effort against the veteran star.

Ad

Trending

The action continued in the back-and-forth opening contest of Dynamite, but in the end, it was Omega who reigned supreme. The Cleaner used a combination of a running knee to the face and the One-Winged Angel finisher to seal the win.

Expand Tweet

Despite losing the match, Blake Christian's seven-match winning streak in Ring of Honor remains intact. Moreover, he impressed the AEW audience with a remarkable performance. It remains to be seen if he can bounce back from this loss in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback