Ex-WWE star officially announces AEW departure

A former WWE star has announced her exit from AEW. She has been absent on TV for several months.

Maria Kanellis signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2022 and was prominently featured on ROH until last year. She was taken off TV due to health issues. In July 2024, Maria announced that doctors had discovered a mass on her adrenal gland. She underwent retroperitoneoscopic adrenalectomy to remove the mass and the surgery was deemed successful.

However, she was back in the hospital three days later due to severe complications which included pain in her neck, spine, and head. In December 2024, the former WWE star revealed that the tumor which was removed was not cancerous. Amid these treatments, Maria Kanellis was absent on TV while her husband Mike Bennett continued to make appearances on AEW.

Maria Kanellis has now announced on social media that today is her last day in All Elite Wrestling. She further confirmed that Mike Bennett still works for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"This is my last day with AEW. Mike still works there. We have kids."

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Maria Kanellis now that she is no longer part of All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

