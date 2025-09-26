  • home icon
Ex-WWE star officially debuts for Tony Khan's promotion; loses first match

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 26, 2025 02:32 GMT
A former WWE star recently debuted in Tony Khan's company but failed to emerge victorious in her first bout. Lacey Lane recently wrestled in ROH. She previously competed in the global juggernaut as Kayden Carter and teamed up with Katana Chance for the majority of her WWE run. The tag team was released by the Stamford-based promotion in May 2025.

The 37-year-old star recently made her in-ring return and Ring of Honor debut. Mina Shirakawa is the current ROH Interim Women's World Television Champion. She captured the title at Supercard of Honor. She is an interim champion as Red Velvet is currently sidelined due to a major injury.

Lacey Lane made her ROH debut against Mina Shirakawa on the recent episode. The duo had an intense contest for the Interim Women's World Television Championship. In the end, Shirakawa retained the title.

Former WWE star Lacey Lane talks about her run

World Wrestling Entertainment doesn't always give creative freedom to most of its stars. Therefore, many athletes likely feel unheard. The former Kayden Karter was one of them.

She recently appeared on an episode of the Busted Open podcast. The host, Bully Ray, mentioned that Lacey Lane wasn't used as a singles star. She had the following to say in response to her exit:

"It just feels like a relief to me because I feel like I have so much to offer and I feel like I wasn’t able to showcase that. People are used to seeing me in a tag team, and I love that. I will never, ever take anything away from me being in a tag team, but I also want to remind people that I am an individual, that I did have a spark before I got to WWE [...] I felt like I became so selfless, because at some point, I felt like, okay, let me do my teachers some justice," she said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the 37-year-old former WWE star.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
