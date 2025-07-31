Ex-WWE star quietly makes his debut before AEW Dynamite

A former WWE star recently made his debut in Tony Khan's company ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. ROH, the Jacksonville-based promotion's sister company, is usually taped before the flagship show. Former NXT star Oro Mensah made his debut in Ring of Honor's recent taping.Oro Mensah was part of NXT's Meta-Four faction alongside Noam Dar, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend. The group was formed in 2023 and played an important role in various stories of the developmental brand. However, the stable was disbanded in April 2025. Not long after, Mensah and Jackson were released by the sports entertainment juggernaut on May 2.It seems that AEW President Tony Khan wants to evaluate Mensah's skills. At the recent ROH tapings, the 29-year-old star made his debut, wrestling NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii. This was his first match since leaving WWE. Unfortunately, he couldn't defeat the Stone Pitbull.Oro could have a promising career in the Jacksonville-based promotion. If he becomes All Elite, the former Meta-Four star could interact with Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Ricochet and eventually climb the ladder of success. It will be interesting to see when he makes his next appearance after a tough loss.