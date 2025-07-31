  • home icon
  Ex-WWE star quietly makes his debut before AEW Dynamite

Ex-WWE star quietly makes his debut before AEW Dynamite

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Jul 31, 2025 03:45 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube, WWE.com]

A former WWE star recently made his debut in Tony Khan's company ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. ROH, the Jacksonville-based promotion's sister company, is usually taped before the flagship show. Former NXT star Oro Mensah made his debut in Ring of Honor's recent taping.

Oro Mensah was part of NXT's Meta-Four faction alongside Noam Dar, Jakara Jackson, and Lash Legend. The group was formed in 2023 and played an important role in various stories of the developmental brand. However, the stable was disbanded in April 2025. Not long after, Mensah and Jackson were released by the sports entertainment juggernaut on May 2.

It seems that AEW President Tony Khan wants to evaluate Mensah's skills. At the recent ROH tapings, the 29-year-old star made his debut, wrestling NJPW's Tomohiro Ishii. This was his first match since leaving WWE. Unfortunately, he couldn't defeat the Stone Pitbull.

Oro could have a promising career in the Jacksonville-based promotion. If he becomes All Elite, the former Meta-Four star could interact with Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey, and Ricochet and eventually climb the ladder of success. It will be interesting to see when he makes his next appearance after a tough loss.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Neda Ali
